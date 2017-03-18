Two 3-year-old's injured in accidental shooting outside Texas Chuck E. Cheese's

1:30 Defending MLS champion Sounders prepare for home opener Pause

3:15 Kugel takes the spotlight at Blintzapalooza 2017

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

2:29 Tribe begins housing development at former Canoe Journey site

0:45 Capital vs Olympia Baseball

2:29 Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

1:29 SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus