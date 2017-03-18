Man fired at officers after threatening trail users and shooting dog, police say

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia Pause

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

3:15 Kugel takes the spotlight at Blintzapalooza 2017

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

2:29 Tribe begins housing development at former Canoe Journey site

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

0:45 Capital vs Olympia Baseball

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington