Librarian died because a cop couldn’t tell the difference between blanks and bullets, investigators find

2:08 Nisqually Tribe unveils statue honoring Standing Rock warriors Pause

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:28 Tenino High students build homeless shelter

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

2:09 Komachin students spend Day of Caring at Wolf Haven

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding and mudslides continue