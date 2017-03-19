Former police chief says he was profiled and detained at New York airport

2:08 Nisqually Tribe unveils statue honoring Standing Rock warriors Pause

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

7:13 Punta Gorda police officer lets K9 loose on bicyclist

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets