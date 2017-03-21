Pregnant? That's no reason to stop exercising, doctors say

It can be difficult for expectant mothers to figure out what is best for them and their child as a pregnancy progresses, with opinions streaming in from doctors, parenting experts and family members. But one thing doctors want pregnant women to know: Exercise is an important part of both a healthy pregnancy and a healthy future for mother and baby.
A new viewpoint in the Journal of the American Medical Association said that the historical recommendation that pregnant women rest and refrain from exercise is actually detrimental to health. The accompanying recommendation that women start eating for two people — themself and their growing baby — are leading to babies with higher birth weight, which perpetuates obesity.
“Pregnancy has evolved as a major contributor to the worldwide obesity epidemic and multiple related maternal and fetal comorbidities, some of which have potential lifelong consequences,” researchers wrote in JAMA.
Doctors say there are numerous benefits to staying active while pregnant. It can lead to fewer Caesarean-section deliveries, a decreased likelihood of giving birth to a child weighing more than 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and lower back and pelvic girdle pain.
Women who eat more and move less during pregnancy gain extra weight, the doctors say, that can become difficult to shed after the baby is born. Decades of conflicting advice about what activity and how much of it was safe has led many pregnant women to move less than they should, the doctors say.
“Within reason, with adequate cautions, it’s important for [everyone] to get over this fear,” Alejandro Lucia, a professor of exercise physiology at the European University of Madrid and an author of the viewpoint, told NPR.
A recent analysis of 2,059 pregnant women found that among women of normal weight carrying one child with no complications, aerobic and strength training three to four days a week posed no risk of premature birth or low birth weight. Doctors recommend that women exercise at an intensity that increases their heart rate but at which they can still carry on a conversation.
And women who don’t exercise at all shouldn’t wait until after birth to start moving. The doctors say it is safe — even “ideal” — for women who don’t already exercise regularly to start doing so. Even women with gestational diabetes, chronic hypertension or who are obese can move while pregnant.
“All women without obstetric and medical contraindications should be encouraged to follow the same exercise guidelines as adults who are not pregnant,” the researchers wrote. This includes moving at least 20 to 30 minutes at moderate intensity most days a week.
