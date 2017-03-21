Firefighter accused of taking heroin and passing out with three kids in his truck

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears Pause

2:21 Disabled veteran finds true freedom with fully tracked wheelchair

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507

1:14 Tenino Students Build Tiny House for Homeless

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington