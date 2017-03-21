A boy dealing with a rare skin disorder got to meet a dog with the same condition

An 8-year-old Arkansas boy dealing with a skin disorder got to meet an Oregon dog with the same skin condition, thanks to the generosity of people on GoFundMe.
Carter Blanchard suffers from vitiligo, a skin disorder where white patches appear on different parts of the body. There is no known cause for the disorder, which destroys the cells that make pigment in the skin.
Rowdy, a 14-year-old lab in Oregon, has the same condition. He has white spots around his eyes on his otherwise black coat.
“Rowdy is usually the one out helping children, people and the spirits of thousands by his advocating for those who have vitiligo,” according to his GoFundMe page.
Someone donated $5,000 for Carter and Rowdy to help fund the meeting — and the pair met.
“This is far more than we ever deserved, and so we are just overwhelmed with the support,” Carter’s mother told FOX8.com.
“I had goosebumps when I think about the moment they walked through the door. I’m actually tearing up,” said Rowdy’s owner, Niki Umbenhower.
Now Rowdy is the one in need of help. He had a seizure over the weekend and has been unable to get off the ground on his own.
By Brian Murphy
bmurphy@mcclatchy.com
