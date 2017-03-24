Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a father’s effort to clear his daughter’s name

His daughter’s school suspended her for selling what they called sex toys, according to Milt Habeck. But it’s not his daughter in trouble with him, it’s the school.
Frances Habeck, a sixth grader in Racine, Wisconsin, said her teacher gave her permission to sell “water snake wigglies” for a church fundraiser, as long as she didn’t sell while students were in class, according to Milwaukee Patch. Water snakes are the toys that slip out of your grip when you grab them, and are usually filled with bright-colored liquids.
But Milt Habeck says the principal engaged in a “public shaming” of his daughter, pulling her out of a basketball game and accusing her of selling sex toys, according to WISN.
“I thought, ‘Wait, what’s this word?’ I never heard. Is it something I shouldn't know?” Frances told WISN. “When I found out what it was, I thought, ‘Oh wow! I shouldn’t have really learned this, that word that came out of her mouth.’ It just, whoa, yeah.”
The principal suspended Frances for a day, according to a statement by officials at Trinity Lutheran Church and School. But they deny the father’s version of events.
School officials said they did not call the water snake a sex toy, and that was not the issue that caused her to be suspended.
“The student was selling toys out of her locker to numerous fellow students. When the presence of these toys became known to the faculty a letter was sent (in January) to all of the parents of this specific classroom clearly stating that the students were told that no permission was given for toys to be in school under any circumstances,” the statement reads. “Sale of the toys continued.”
“Eventually, the toys were in the hands of a significant number of students. According to one of the teachers, many of the students sexualized the use of these toys which was disruption to learning that could not be ignored,” the statement continued. “Several parents had also complained to the administration about sexual overtones associated with these toys, based on what students were reporting at home, and they expected action to be taken. Selling toys, after clear communication prohibiting the presence of toys in school, and the disruption it generated in the school lead to the suspension.”
Milt Habeck told WISN that the school’s statement that they never called water snakes sex toys is an “incredible lie.”
“My prayer remains that this school, the leaders at this school, repent,” Milt Habeck said.
The Trinity school board said they consider the matter resolved, but Milt Habeck says he plans to continue the public campaign to vindicate his daughter.
“In your wildest imaginations, no adult could possibly view this as a sex toy, this is a water-filled bag,” he told ABC Action News.
