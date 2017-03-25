She was delivering meals to the needy – and found a racist note

1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler Pause

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

5:09 Olympia School Board discusses superintendent finalists

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

1:28 The meet cute of Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker is only the beginning

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line