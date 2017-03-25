Some high school seniors were having a water balloon fight. Then gunfire broke out.

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product Pause

1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

5:09 Olympia School Board discusses superintendent finalists

0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

1:28 The meet cute of Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker is only the beginning