This thief thought he could drive away. The workers he stole from had other ideas.

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan Pause

0:51 Timberline's Jaylen Taylor talks triple jump after setting meet record

1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler

1:20 Capital Food & Wine Festival 2017

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

1:18 How to Zipper Merge

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets