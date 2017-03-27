A teen died in a car crash - then the state billed her for the broken guardrail

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan Pause

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

1:20 Capital Food & Wine Festival 2017

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:37 Equality NC marks one-year anniversary of House Bill 2

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong'

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper on HB2: 'We have to get it off our books'

1:18 How to Zipper Merge

0:51 Timberline's Jaylen Taylor talks triple jump after setting meet record