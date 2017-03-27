She blasted an Ed Sheeran song over and over and over. Now she’s headed to jail.

She played the same Ed Sheeran song at the highest volume over and over and over — until one of her neighbors could no longer take it.
Now an English mother of three is headed to jail for eight weeks.
Sonia Bryce, of Willenhall, England, played Sheeran’s “Shape of You” on a loop for 30 minutes, according to the Birmingham Mail.
That was too much for her neighbor Clare Tidmarsh, and the judge agreed, saying that Bryce had caused “a wholly unacceptable level of disturbance,” according to ITV.
This is not the first time Bryce has caused problems for her landlords, according to multiple reports. Her landlords had secured an injunction against her that barred her from being a nuisance or annoyance. Bryce, according to the Birmingham Mail, repeatedly ran afoul of that injunction, which led to six weeks in jail in December.
Then came the Sheeran problem. Tidmarsh kept a “dairy” of the noise from Bryce’s home and told the judge she “could no longer cope living next to Miss Bryce and her family and her continuous stream of visitors,” according to the Birmingham Mail.
Tidmarsh said the Sheeran incident was “the straw that broke the camel’s back.” Though Bryce said she did not play the music and claimed she doesn’t like Sheeran’s music, the judge ruled against her, according to multiple reports.
“You have displayed nothing but violent animosity towards your neighbor, and I am quite convinced that you do not care,” the judge said, according to the Birmingham Mail.
“Everybody is entitled to live in a degree of peace and quiet with the usual give and take of society, but you do not behave like a civilized person, and you have got to learn that you will.”
At least she picked a popular song. “Shape of You” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for nine weeks. Sheeran, an English singer-songwriter, has had five top-10 songs on the Billboard charts, though “Shape of You” is his first No. 1 song. He has had 55 songs hit the the Hot 100 charts.
