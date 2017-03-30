‘I got it going on y’all’: Woman ravaged by flesh-eating disease has an ‘amazing life’

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad Pause

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

2:34 Bryant Scott conquers 50-mile race, 8 months after nearly losing his life to heat stroke

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

1:10 'Dreamer' freed in Tacoma after 46 days in detention center

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia