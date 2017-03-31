‘I’m trying not to vomit’: Professor reacts to a soldier being given first-class seat

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad Pause

2:00 Digital Media Class at Stewart Middle School

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:39 DB Taylor Rapp discusses UW spring practices

0:51 Timberline's Jaylen Taylor talks triple jump after setting meet record

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia