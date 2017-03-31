1 in 5 millennials identifies as LGBTQ, according to new survey

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang Pause

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

2:00 Digital Media Class at Stewart Middle School

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:39 DB Taylor Rapp discusses UW spring practices

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report