'Blessing from God': Family welcomes 'miracle' 1 in 10,000 triplet boys

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing Pause

1:45 Littlerock Elementary School under construction

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang

0:55 Quartet of senior pitchers to anchor Capital Cougars baseball

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad