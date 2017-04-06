Man tried to buy M&Ms, but his credit card was declined. He didn’t take it well.

A man’s attack on a California convenience store clerk after his credit card was declined while trying to purchase candy was captured by the store’s surveillance cameras.
The man could face battery and vandalism charges for the incident, which occurred in February at a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana, Calif.
The customer — a white male in his early 30s, according to a police report — has a brief disagreement with the clerk before his credit card is declined while trying to purchase what appears to be a bag of M&Ms.
The customer then becomes enraged, reaching across the counter to strike the clerk and then pushing the cash register to the floor. He doesn’t stop there, tossing bananas at another clerk before pushing a second register off the counter. The man did $700 worth of damage to the store, according to a police report.
He leaves the store with another man. Another customer in the store, a female, moves out of the way as he begins his attack.
The police are still looking for him.
