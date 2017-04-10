Dylann Roof pleads guilty, is given 9 life sentences in addition to death penalty

Dylann Roof, a white supremacist from the Columbia area, pleaded guilty on Monday to nine murder charges in state court for the slayings of nine victims at an African-American church in Charleston.

Under the plea agreement, he will be sentenced to nine sentences of life in prison, to be spent in a federal prison, as he awaits his death sentence after being found guilty in federal court in December on murder and hate crime charges. He also pleaded guilty to three attempted murder charges.

Mother Emanuel AME Rev. Eric Manning addressed the judge before sentencing, explaining the deep cut the killings made in the congregation. “Mother Emanuel has been a place where several of the victims’ families and survivors have come together and prayed together. ... We visit the crime scene every day.”

“We would indulge and encourage this court to just remember that the church as well as the families and the survivors have paid a dear and deep price.” He later adds: “Hate will never win.”

State Sen. Gerald Malloy spoke on behalf of the family of Rev. Clementa Pinckney, one of those killed. Pickney served in the state senate with Malloy.

Malloy read a statement by Jennifer Pinckney, Clementa Pinckney’s widow: “It is our hope that everyone finds peace.”

The guilty plea agreement should be an end, for now, to Roof’s courtroom appearances as well as the families’ and survivors’ public reckoning with their pain.

Roof mostly likely will be transferred to a high-security prison in Terre Haute, Ind., where federal death row is located, said Andy Savage, a Charleston lawyer who represents families of the victims as well as the three survivors.

Roof – who turned 23 earlier this month – was set to face a state trial this spring in the slayings of nine African-Americans in June 2015 at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Roof opened fire on 12 people, killing nine of them, after sitting through a Wednesday night bible study with the small group. His racist viewpoints were discovered later in an online maifesto and echoed during his federal trial. He chose Emanuel AME because it is one of the country’s oldest black congregations and wanted to start a race war, he told the FBI in a videotaped confession.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced Roof’s state plea agreement March 31.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:00 Irish festival sounds and scenes Pause 1:22 Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school 1:35 Florida sheriff opts for intimidation in message to heroin dealers 2:40 Forum tackles personal challenges faced in running for public office 0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell 4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment 4:16 Huskies offensive lineman Kaleb McGary discusses vole hunting 1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE 0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video 1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty After nine parishioners were shot to death June, 17, 2015 at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, suspected shooter Dylann Roof was arrested in North Carolina the next day. Six months later, after a six day trial, Roof was found guilty on all 33 counts. On Jan. 10, 2017 he was sentenced to death. Meta Viers McClatchy