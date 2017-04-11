The airline most likely to kick you off your flight is not United

United Airlines received harsh criticism Monday after one of its passengers was dragged off of a flight when he refused to leave.

The incident has drawn renewed attention to what airlines are allowed to do when their flights are overbooked. Many airlines try to entice passengers off their flights voluntarily by offering free flight vouchers and hotels.

But some airlines are much better at it than others. United isn’t the worst offender, according to federal airline data from 2015 and 2016: It’s in the middle of the pack and actually showed one of the largest improvements between 2015 and 2016.

Delta Airlines is the best of the major airlines, with only about one in every 100,000 passengers removed involuntarily.

Part of the reason is that Delta spends more money than other airlines to entice passengers off of overbooked flights: About 130,000 passengers chose to get on another Delta flight.

That was 50,000 more passengers who voluntarily received compensation for leaving a Delta flight than the next closest competitor, Southwest, even though Southwest carries more total passengers.

Southwest has one of the worst removal rates of any airline: About 10 out of every 100,000 passengers was removed against their will in 2016.

The average across the industry was about 6 out of every 100,000 passengers removed against their will. By that measure, American and Southwest were below average, while United and Delta were above average, among the four major airlines.