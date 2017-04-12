Woman beheaded her ex-boyfriend’s mother while a 9-year-old boy fled, cops say

1:03 The best airlines of 2017 Pause

2:02 High school automotive program earns $50K at auction

3:45 Residents speak for and against $10 septic fees

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

2:40 Forum tackles personal challenges faced in running for public office

0:50 Tumwater seniors ready for college baseball

1:45 Littlerock Elementary School under construction

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE