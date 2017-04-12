Couple decides to kill disabled son after watching ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ official says

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photos urge support for those who struggle Pause

0:31 Postpartum depression: You are not alone

3:45 Residents speak for and against $10 septic fees

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

2:40 Forum tackles personal challenges faced in running for public office

0:50 Tumwater seniors ready for college baseball

1:45 Littlerock Elementary School under construction

1:03 The best airlines of 2017

1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE