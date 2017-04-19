Dangerous storms turn beautiful via time-lapse photography

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:24 Olympia schools earn state awards Pause 1:02 Miss Moffett's founder appointed to Lacey City Council 0:57 Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds at the Capitol on Thursday 0:04 Suspect in bomb threat at local elementary school 0:35 Announcing Star Wars: The Last Jedi 1:03 Head-on crash injures 3, with one airlifted to Harborview, Sunday morning 2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce 1:50 Rainiers starter Chase de Jong recaps outing after 3-1 win over Albuquerque 1:51 High Jump Battle at Wolfpack Invite track meet 2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Blood. Sweat. Tears. Joy. That's what this spring was for me. The miles, the grind, the failing, the epic days missed, the lack of sleep, the jubilation, the friendships strengthened, and the time away from my family. And when the chasing was all done...w Mike Olbinski