A young mom left her crying child in a running car, then went shoplifting, police say

A Florida woman is facing felony charges for actions that in some states would not even constitute a crime.
On Saturday evening, Lindsay Pence pulled into the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in St. Johns County, Florida, and allegedly left her six-year-old child in the car, according to police.
According to WOKV, Pence left the car running with the windows up and the doors unlocked. She apparently took one of her children into the store and left the other because he was crying and she did not want to deal with him inside the store, according to the Florida Times-Union.
Someone called police around 5 p.m. to say they saw a young juvenile in a running vehicle in the parking lot. By the time police arrived, they determined the child had been left alone in the car for roughly 30 minutes, according to WTLV.
Later, it was determined that Pence had also taken roughly $34 worth of items from the store without paying, police said. She was arrested and charged with retail petit theft, a misdemeanor, and child neglect without great bodily harm, a felony, according to jail records. She was later released on $2,000 bail.
This is Pence’s first offense for both theft and neglect. She has previously been cited for driving with a suspended license several times and failing to appear in court, and she is slated for a May hearing for the most recent charge, which also includes a charge of marijuana possession.
Vehicular hyperthermia, or heat stroke caused by hot cars, has resulted in an average of 37 children’s deaths per year since 1998, per CNN. Studies have shown that temperatures inside of cars can increase by nearly 30 degrees after just 20 minutes in the sun. In St. Johns, Florida, the recorded high on Saturday was 79 degrees, with a low of 71 degrees, per Weather Underground.
Florida is one of just 19 states that have laws that specifically prohibit leaving children unattended in cars, according to Kids And Cars, an advocacy group.
And even among those states, there are widespread differences in how old the child must be in order to be left alone, as well as the punishment for any violators. In Washington state, any child under 16 must not be left alone. In Connecticut, the age limit is 12. In Utah, it’s nine. In Tennessee, it’s seven. In most instances, these crimes are classified as misdemeanors and usually punished with a fine, although some states allow jail time.
In Florida, however, adults may not leave any child “younger than 6 years of age ... unattended or unsupervised in a motor vehicle” for longer than 15 minutes, or for any time at all if the car is running.
It is unclear why Pence was charged with a leaving her child unattended in the motor vehicle in excess of 15 minutes when multiple media outlets, all citing police records, indicate that the child is 6 years old, just above the legal limit. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s record office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from McClatchy on Wednesday evening.
