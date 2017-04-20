Dive bar dwarfed by new apartments refuses to close: ‘You’re not going to push us around’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers Pause 2:05 State workers stage walkout for better contract 0:22 The Art of the Double Play 0:57 Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds at the Capitol on Thursday 0:04 Suspect in bomb threat at local elementary school 2:24 Olympia schools earn state awards 1:04 Change of command at JBLM 1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia 0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands 1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

This Central Avenue dive bar plans to stay put even as workers just a few feet away cocoon the building with a new five-story apartment development. elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com