Down but not out: Carriage horse ‘Big John’ trips in Charleston, will take time off

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino Pause 0:49 Starbucks unveils ​'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino drink 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 0:04 Suspect in bomb threat at local elementary school 2:05 State workers stage walkout for better contract 2:24 Olympia schools earn state awards 0:22 The Art of the Double Play 1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan 1:04 Change of command at JBLM Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A carriage horse named Big John tripped and fell to the ground Wednesday afternoon at the start of his first tour of the day in Charleston, S.C., but came away mostly unscathed. This video shows tourists, officers, and the horse's owners rushing to help. Facebook / Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates