‘When I died’: She collapsed during a workout. These quick decisions saved her life

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:45 Gregg Bell on what Seahawks GM said about Sherman, Lynch Pause 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video 0:41 Long Jump with Black Hills High's Kyler Nygren 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 1:31 Tuned In Academy hits the right note with new expanded studio 1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler 0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell 0:52 GM John Schneider on Marshawn Lynch situation; Seahawks "kind of moving past" Richard Sherman trade Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Andrew Evans, program concierge with Hilton Head Health, talks about performing CPR on Amber Moloney, a 22-year-old intern with the facility, who went into cardiac arrest while exercising in February. Delayna Earley Staff video