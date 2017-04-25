When panhandlers ask for money, this city’s van drives them to job sites instead

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:00 Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump's stance 'old fashioned' and 'cowardly' Pause 3:45 Gregg Bell on what Seahawks GM said about Sherman, Lynch 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 1:31 Tuned In Academy hits the right note with new expanded studio 1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia 1:24 Seahawks may find UWs Budda Baker a good fit 0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Johnny Adams, who says his wrist injury keeps him from working, often holds a sign on busy streets in Lexington to collect money given to him by passing motorists. “If I get $10 to $15, I’m happy. I put my sign away for the rest of the day. I’m not greedy,” Adams said. cbertram@herald-leader.com