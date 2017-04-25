America may run on Dunkin’, but robbery suspect stretches first

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:44 'I’m not greedy,' says man panhandling on Limestone Pause 0:36 Surge in panhandling leads mayor to advise against helping 3:45 Gregg Bell on what Seahawks GM said about Sherman, Lynch 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler 1:31 Tuned In Academy hits the right note with new expanded studio 1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia 1:03 New Olympia artisan food market 222 Market holds grand opening Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Philadelphia police are asking the public help them identify a robbery suspect who, after stretching outside in the parking lot, drew a gun on employees at a Dunkin' Donuts in Philadelphia on April 22. No one was hurt, and no shots were fired, but he did get away with the cash from the register. Philadelphia Police Department