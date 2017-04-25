More trouble for United? Giant British bunny dies in cargo section on flight to U.S.

United Airlines, already facing public outcry and a potential lawsuit after a passenger was dragged off a flight, could have another public relations disaster on its hands.
Simon, a giant British bunny, died after a United flight from England to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, according to multiple media reports in Britain. Simon, bred to be the largest rabbit in the world, was in the cargo section of the Boeing 767, according to The Sun.
“He was fit as a fiddle. I’ve sent rabbits around the world before and nothing like this happened,” breeder Annette Edwards told The Sun.
Simon was on his way to the United States to be with a “celebrity owner,” according to The Sun, though the new owner has not been named.
“We are saddened to hear this news. The safety and well being of all the animals that travel with us is of the utmost importance to United Airlines and our PetSafe team. We have been in contact with the customer and have offered assistance. We are reviewing this matter,” United said in a statement to Jalopnik.
Simon, a Continental Giant rabbit, was just 10-months-old and already was 3-foot long. The rabbits can live to be seven years old. It can cost more than $6,000 per year to care for and feed a Continental Giant rabbit, according to The Daily Mail.
Edwards owns the world’s largest rabbit, Darius, who was Simon’s father.
Dr. David Dao was dragged off a United flight earlier this month as other passengers captured the violent scene on video. United removed passengers because it needed seats for a flight crew. A police report, released Tuesday, claims that Dao had behaved violently toward police officers.
Comments