Indian tribes fear Trump will be a buzzkill for their marijuana business

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Pot sales in Indian Country Pause 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School 1:02 Suspect shot after SWAT standoff 3:24 Elderly couple beaten; Neighbor talks about what she witnessed 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 0:16 Police, medics respond to Hawkins Middle School 1:56 Thurston County Sheriff's Office briefing on local school evacuation 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Jim Peters, a Squaxin Island Tribe councilman, is happy that his tribe in Washington state is the first in the nation to run a marijuana store. But he and other tribal officials worry that the Trump administration may put an end to all pot sales by states and tribes. Video taken on April 25, 2017. Steve Bloom The Olympian