Ann Coulter, citing loss of backing, says she is canceling her speech at Berkeley

1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School Pause

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter

2:00 Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump's stance 'old fashioned' and 'cowardly'

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

1:45 Historic tall ship Adventuress visits Olympia

1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino

0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia