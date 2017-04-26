Once a welder, he’s now homeless. A stranger is helping him get a second chance.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:45 Historic tall ship Adventuress visits Olympia Pause 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 1:31 Tuned In Academy hits the right note with new expanded studio 1:56 Thurston County Sheriff's Office briefing on local school evacuation 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia 0:41 Long Jump with Black Hills High's Kyler Nygren 1:03 Head-on crash injures 3, with one airlifted to Harborview, Sunday morning Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Because of a recent article, News Tribune reader Jim Cavanaugh found out about Craig Frady's attempts to save up for a welding mask and gloves so he could return to work. Cavanaugh decided to meet Frady at Pacific Welding and buy him the gear he needed. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com