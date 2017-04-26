86-year-old woman is killed in an ‘extremely violent’ attack on a high school track

A woman walking on a high school track was attacked and killed by a man early Wednesday in North Highlands, California.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull said dispatchers were informed of the attack at Highlands High School just after 6 a.m. Deputies responded to the scene, along with Twin Rivers School District police.
The two women, one 86 years old and the other age 61, were at the track for exercise when they were attacked by a man they apparently did not know. The older woman was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries.
Motive for the attack is not known. The suspect was last seen fleeing over a fence on Walerga Road. Turnbull said that a witness normally at the track, much like the victims, saw the attack occurring and called authorities.
“One of the witnesses knows the two victims, saw this occurring, got to a phone and called 911,” Turnbull said. “It appears to be a stranger attack.”
Turnbull called the attack extremely violent and that the women were hit by fists and kicked. The 61-year-old woman was treated at the scene and did not have to go to the hospital, Turnbull said.
North Highlands has long struggled with crime and homicide. Seventeen murders have occurred in the 95660 ZIP code during the last decade, more than the large majority of communities in sheriff’s jurisdiction, according to department crime report data.
Sacramento County murders involving the elderly are rare but do occur. About 60, or 4 percent, of the 1,500 murders that occurred in the county between 1999 and 2015 involved victims over 65, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 30, or 2 percent, of the murders involved victims over 75.
Turnbull said residents should be vigilant for strangers in their neighborhood. He said that police dogs searched the neighborhood and officers established a perimeter, but the suspect could not be found.
“If anybody walking or driving during that time who saw somebody who matches that description or knows that person,” Turnbull said, “they should call the Sheriff’s Department.”
Kirin Kumar, executive director of WALKSacramento, said there are basic safety tips walkers should consider at night. He cited the need to wear bright clothing, walk with a buddy and be aware of surroundings.
He observed, however, that those tips likely could not have helped the women at Highlands High, who were victims of a person-on-person assault.
The Bee’s Phillip Reese and Loretta Kalb contributed to this report.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments