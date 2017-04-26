86-year-old woman is killed in an ‘extremely violent’ attack on a high school track

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School Pause 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 2:00 Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump's stance 'old fashioned' and 'cowardly' 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 1:45 Historic tall ship Adventuress visits Olympia 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A woman in her 80s at Highlands High School was attacked and killed early Wednesday by a man while she walked with a friend on the running track. Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee