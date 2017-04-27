On his birthday, his 13-year-old sister hugged him. Then he shot her in the head

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health Pause 1:43 Highlights: Yelm shuts out Timberline behind Cutler's 15 strikeouts 1:20 State officials prep for fire season in Olympia rain 0:49 Parents reunite with students after false active shooter situation at Hawkins Middle School 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 1:56 Thurston County Sheriff's Office briefing on local school evacuation 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce 0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands 1:48 Pot sales in Indian Country Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Benita Collier speaks to the media about the death of a 13-year-old girl who police said was fatally shot by her brother, on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Matias Ocner For the Herald