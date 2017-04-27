Ahoy, mateys! That looks like Johnny Depp on that Disney ride.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Pot sales in Indian Country Pause 2:57 A son gives his father a kidney on Valentine's Day 2:09 U.F.O.s: What does the government know? 0:49 Parents reunite with students after false active shooter situation at Hawkins Middle School 1:43 Highlights: Yelm shuts out Timberline behind Cutler's 15 strikeouts 1:20 State officials prep for fire season in Olympia rain 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 1:56 Thurston County Sheriff's Office briefing on local school evacuation 0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29. Twitter users @jeanettevalens, @_jediangiee, @justniinii via Storyful