She lives alone, mows her grass and does all her cleaning – and she’s almost 100

Maude Dobrinic, of Maryville, is turning 100 on Sunday, April 30, but it wouldn't seem like it. She lives in the same Maryville home she and her husband built in the 1960s, drives, mows most of her lawn, does all of her own cooking and cleaning and still works in her garden. snagy@bnd.com