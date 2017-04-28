Don’t throw away your old mascara wands; they can be used to help injured animals

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for nation's best QB Pause 9:37 Capitol Happy Hour: Welcome to special session. (What is that?) 4:34 What to expect for the Seahawks on Day 2 of the NFL Draft 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 0:49 Parents reunite with students after false active shooter situation at Hawkins Middle School 2:32 Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider explain why Seahawks traded out of draft's 1st round 1:43 Highlights: Yelm shuts out Timberline behind Cutler's 15 strikeouts 0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 2:07 Gregg Bell on why Seahawks traded twice all the way out of round 1 2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A home-based wildlife rehabilitator in western N.C. posted on Facebook about how they used recycled mascara brushes to get eggs and larva out of the fur of injured and orphaned animals. The response was support from all over the world. See how the founders of Appalachian Wildlife Refuge reacts to a major shipment of donations. Photos and video courtesy of Appalachian Wildlife Refuge