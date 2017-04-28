Parents of baby born after head-on wreck say God had a purpose — hope and forgiveness

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for nation's best QB Pause 9:37 Capitol Happy Hour: Welcome to special session. (What is that?) 4:34 What to expect for the Seahawks on Day 2 of the NFL Draft 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 0:49 Parents reunite with students after false active shooter situation at Hawkins Middle School 2:32 Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider explain why Seahawks traded out of draft's 1st round 1:43 Highlights: Yelm shuts out Timberline behind Cutler's 15 strikeouts 0:48 Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow 2:07 Gregg Bell on why Seahawks traded twice all the way out of round 1 2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jevon and Julie spent over 10 years trying to get pregnant. When the Air Force couple found out on Mother’s Day 2016 that they were having a baby it was the happiest time of their life. But in October they were hit head-on in a car crash. They all survived the crash, including baby Juliana, who was born three months premature. As 2017 begins, the family is preparing to leave the hospital with their baby daughter. Tammy Ljungblad, Eric Adler and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star