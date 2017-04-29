National

We're not monkeying around. One NFL team is using orangutans to announce draft picks.

Ape-arrently anyone can make an NFL draft pick these days. Just ask the Indianapolis Colts.

After the excitement and drama of Thursday’s first round, we’re now deep into the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds of the NFL draft this weekend. And unsurprisingly, the league and its teams want viewers to keep watching, even as the quality of the players selected inevitably drops off.

To keep people from switching the channel, teams have started bringing out celebrities and former players to announce their later picks. The Dallas Cowboys had former wide receiver Drew Pearson taunt the Philadelphia crowd. Actor Peter Petrelli revealed the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pick. The New York Jets had former fullback Tony Richardson announce their choice, but he bungled the team’s famous J-E-T-S chant.

But the Indianapolis Colts set the bar high with their unusual reveal.

In the fourth round Saturday afternoon, the Colts partnered with the Indianapolis Zoo to announce their pick. After Colts vice chair Kalen Jackson touted the Zoo’s “internationally recognized orangutan center,” the camera panned left to reveal an actual orangutan, who, when prompted, touched a screen to reveal that the team had taken offensive lineman Zach Banner from Southern California.

Predictably, social media had plenty of fun with the unusual move.

And of course, as the Colts should have realized, people also took the opportunity to question whether the orangutan was making better picks than the team’s front office.

But the orangutan wasn’t done, revealing a little while later that the Colts were taking running back Marlon Mack.

The Indianapolis Zoo has 12 orangutans, but according to the Zoo’s Twitter page, it was Rocky, a young male, who was revealing the selections.

Banner, for his part, didn’t seem to mind the strange introduction.

