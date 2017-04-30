Grandmother agonizes over videos showing the torture of a boy she was unable to save

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain Pause 2:04 Procession puppeteer talks about event 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 0:49 Starbucks unveils ​'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino drink 2:44 Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 2:18 Procession fills downtown Olympia with celebration of nature 2:23 Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In a recurring dream, Judy Conway saves her grandson Adrian Jones then wakes up, shaken, the moment after shooting Adrian's father and stepmother. Seven-year-old Adrian was abused and ultimately fed to pigs on the Kansas City, Kan., property where the family lived in 2015. Adrian's father, Michael A. Jones, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Wednesday, avoiding a trial and robbing Conway of learning what happened in the home where her grandson died. Video by Jill Toyoshiba, story by Laura Bauer. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star