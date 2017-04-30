These inmates are making amends by training rescue dogs to help veterans

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain Pause 2:04 Procession puppeteer talks about event 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 0:49 Starbucks unveils ​'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino drink 2:44 Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets 1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino 2:18 Procession fills downtown Olympia with celebration of nature 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 2:23 Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Rescue dogs and their inmate trainers celebrated their accomplishments at a graduation ceremony on Friday at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla. The dogs will go on to the next level of training before becoming service dogs for military veterans. The prisoners learn responsibility and training the dogs provides a sense of purpose during their rehabilitation. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com