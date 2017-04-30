8-year-old swept away in a flood is found clinging to a ladder under a manhole cover

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:04 Procession puppeteer talks about event Pause 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 2:44 Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets 1:01 West Sacramento parents welcome scale-tipping newborn 2:18 Procession fills downtown Olympia with celebration of nature 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 2:23 Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

An 8-year-old boy was rescued from a flooded drain pipe in O'Fallon after he was sucked into the rushing water. klandis@bnd.com