She allegedly ran an illegal poker parlor in her home. She was just robbed. She's 71.

Surveillance video shows a 71-year-old being held at gunpoint and thrown to the ground in Cherryville, N.C. Investigators believe the robber was targeting cash from the poker machines located in the basement. Gaston County Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying one of the armed assailants. Gaston County Police Department