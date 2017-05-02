They clubbed, she gave him a massage, they had sex, then she ripped him off, man says

3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School Pause

1:06 Bob Atwell Classic offers 'last chance' for local high school athletes

0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in

1:22 Fire District 6 turns out for its popular annual firefighter's breakfast

2:23 Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge

1:07 How would Canada's legalization effort affect Washington pot sales?

9:37 Capitol Happy Hour: Welcome to special session. (What is that?)

0:57 Josh Braverman, Washington's top hurdler, talks about season at Shelton Invitational

2:18 Procession fills downtown Olympia with celebration of nature