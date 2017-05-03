Officer grabbed and Tased high school students on surveillance video, attorney says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:37 May Day protest turns violent in downtown Olympia Pause 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 1:06 Bob Atwell Classic offers 'last chance' for local high school athletes 0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands 1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare." 2:09 U.F.O.s: What does the government know? 2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce 1:25 New Seven Oaks' counseling program to help military students Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A police officer is accused of using excessive force when handling a student at Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 3. Civil rights attorney Todd Hollis, who represents Que’chawn Wade, 14, released surveillance footage from the school as part of the court proceedings. The footage shows officer Steve Shaulis from Churchill Police Department pull Wade by his collar after the teen “called him a vile name,” according to Hollis. Todd Hollis/Woodland Hills High School via Storyful