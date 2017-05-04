The woman who invented the fidget spinner isn’t making a dime off their huge profits

1:31 Top-ranked Shelton freshman shines at first South Sound Froshowcase Pause

0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in

8:07 Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps?

3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School

1:39 Starbucks barista begs people to not order the new Unicorn Frappuccino

2:23 Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge

2:09 U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more