Student drops from ceiling to steal a statistics exam. He got an unwelcome surprise

0:58 She lost 2 children in 6 weeks. Now mother hopes for ‘kindness and love’ Pause

1:03 Black driver stopped driving Mercedes after getting pulled over so many times

2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later'

8:07 Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps?

2:24 Mountain bike ride on Beginner trails at Vashon Island's Dockton Forest

0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in

3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School

1:31 Top-ranked Shelton freshman shines at first South Sound Froshowcase

2:23 Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge