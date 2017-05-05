What the @#$%: Kraft salutes moms who curse in front of their kids in Mother’s Day ad

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' Pause 3:00 Bumbling burglar fall through store’s ceiling twice 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing 1:55 Super-charged storm pounds south Thurston county 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 0:38 Downed power lines trap motorist after Lacey lightning storm 1:36 Retirement shoutouts for beloved Timberline High theatre director 2:23 Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese has a new campaign leading up to Mother's Day that celebrates moms with Melissa Mohr, author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing. She helps moms think of nonexplicit options to swear words. Kraft Macaroni & Cheese