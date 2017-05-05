An alarm scared this car burglar away. But a security camera caught his face.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:19 Violent Wind Storm Leaves Lacey Broken Pause 1:55 Super-charged storm pounds south Thurston county 3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing 0:48 New class of State Patrol troopers sworn in 0:38 Downed power lines trap motorist after Lacey lightning storm 1:36 Retirement shoutouts for beloved Timberline High theatre director 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 2:23 Cafe 186 Opens at Olympia Elks Lodge 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Todd Horn Sr. said his surveillance camera caught someone in his truck around 3 a.m. Tuesday in front of 217 Sunset Drive near Belleville. He is missing a car charger and some drill bits, but interrupted the man before anything else could be taken. Horn filed a report with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. He also shared the video on social media in hopes of identifying the man. Provided